NEET-2024 Counselling Continues In MP Amid Allegations Of Irregularities & High Court Petition

Representational Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NEET counselling for undergraduates continues in Madhya Pradesh though the petition regarding NEET-2024 irregularities is pending for disposal at the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur. Amishi Verma of Jabalpur had filed petition in High Court saying that she got 615 out of 720 marks but expected more.

Alleging corruption, she questioned how two candidates were given 718 and 719 marks, which was impossible and how 67 candidates secured perfect scores of 720, six of them from the same coaching centre. Her petition alleges grave irregularities committed to favour certain candidates from a particular coaching centre.

Nishita from Bhopal had also filed petition stating she deserved 617 marks but got 340 marks. She said she answered 159 out of 180 questions correct, 19 wrong and skipped two questions but her NEET score didn’t reflect that. Advocate Aditya Sangh, counsel for petitioners said, “It is pathetic that NEET counselling continues though the matter is sub judice. All over country, petitions have been filed over irregularities.” Sixty seven students have secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a percentile score of 99.997129. This has happened for the first time in the history of NEET.

The second biggest problem is that many students have scored 718 or 719 marks, which is technically not possible. According to NEET marking scheme, a candidate is awarded 4 marks for every right answer and 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Therefore, out of 720, the candidates can only secure 716 marks if they leave one answer unattended. Similarly, 715 marks can be scored if a single answer goes wrong.