Overheard In Bhopal: Shifted To Loop Line, Three Suitors, For New Vistas & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Good Initiative, Boss's Anger, Getting Relief, All For Carrots & More

Shifted to loop line

The names of IAS officers which the recently issued transfer list contained had already been in discussion. Those who take interest in the transfer of IAS officers had an inkling about what kind of changes would take place. Only one change made in the list surprised many: an officer close to the government was sent to the loop line. Now, the people in the corridors are trying to find the reasons for sending the officer to an insignificant place.

There are reports that the Sahib was shifted from an important place to an unimportant one because of his alleged links with some land deals. The higher-ups in the government had been receiving complaints against the officer. In the meanwhile, a case cropped up and flummoxed the officer who hardly expected that he would be removed in that way. Now, the officer is giving explanations to the higher-ups. Sahib is trying to put up his points to get an important posting, but he is yet to get success.

Three suitors

There are speculations about the posting of a collector in the state capital after the change of collector in the commercial city of the state. The officer who was expected to be posted in the commercial city for a long time was sent there. Now, it is speculated in the state capital that the same officer whose name is in discussion will take control of the district.

The officer who was heading the municipal corporation of the commercial city was appointed its collector. In the same way, there are reports that the officer, who was previously heading the municipal corporation in the state capital, may be appointed its collector. On the other hand, two other officers are aspiring to become the collector of the state capital. One of the officers is posted in a district as collector. The district where he is posted has become politically important, and the head of state is in touch with the officer. Similarly, another officer is making efforts to become the state capital’s collector. Sahib was previously posted in a district. He was shifted because of a case against him. Now, he wants the collectorship in the state capital.

For new vistas

A senior officer of the state is lobbying for some post-retirement arrangements. He is frequently staying in Delhi. He leaves for the national capital for some work or other. There are reports that the officer is making efforts for a post-retirement job. He still has some time to retire, but he is trying to get a job in a private organisation.

Sahib wants to work in a big private firm after retirement. He is on good terms with many influential people in Delhi. During his stay in the national capital, the officer is seen meeting some of them. He knows he will not get any major responsibility in the state. So, Sahib is making post-retirement plans. The officer has not been able to stay in the mainstream administration for a long time in the past few years. Against this backdrop, there are possibilities that he may seek VRS on the pattern of another officer.

Efforts underway

Two officers with the surname 'Singh' are trying to go to a division. Both officers want to become divisional commissioners. One of them is a regular recruit, and the other is a promotee officer. Their aim is to get the responsibility of a division. One of the officers is trying to achieve his goal through an important leader of the state.

Although he made efforts, success eluded him. Similarly, the regular recruit also wants to join some important place. This Sahib also tried to become a divisional commissioner, but he could not succeed. Now, he has again set his eyes on a division. He is ready to go to any important place. There are reports that both officers want to get a posting through politicians. But because the reports of these officers are not up to the mark, their names are struck off the proposed transfer list.

Poor performance

The performance of a department considered important to the government coffers is declining. The officer, posted in the department some time ago, is not considered proactive. He spends most of his time handling routine and regulatory work. As a result, his performance has declined. The department has failed to meet the target set by the government. The officers of the department got a dressing-down from the higher-ups for failing to meet the target.

The officer has been told to speed up the work. But other departments which also work to fulfill the government coffers are performing well. But the real problem with the department is that the government expects a greater amount from it. About this IAS officer and the principal secretary of the department, it is said that they work slowly. Besides working slowly, they search for negative points in the files. If the present situation continues, the axe may fall on them in the coming days.

None to listen

The officers of a department do not give importance to his minister who has two departments. The officers of one of the departments give proper respect to the minister, but the IAS officers of the other department give a wide berth to the minister. The secretary of the department, a woman IAS officer posted as HoD, and other officers barely pay attention to what the minister says.

They listen to the minister’s order, but it just goes in one ear and out the other. Such a scene was witnessed at a divisional review meeting addressed by the minister. The two officers of one department headed by the minister attended the meeting, but the senior officers of the other kept away from the meeting. They were absent from the meeting on the pretext of attending an event of the head of state. The minister has requested the higher-ups several times to shift the officers, but his pleas remained unheard.