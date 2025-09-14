AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh is organising Fungal Disease Awareness Week – 2025 from September 15 to September 19.

With the message, Think Fungus, Save Lives, AIIMS Bhopal will advance knowledge, promoting early detection and strengthening India’s response against fungal diseases.

Aims to raise awareness about fungal infections

This initiative is focused on raising awareness about the increasing burden of fungal infections in India and emphasises that early diagnosis and intervention can significantly reduce morbidity and mortality.

The week-long programme will feature scientific sessions, quizzes, and case discussions designed for healthcare professionals, researchers, and students.

A highlight of the event is a special session for school teachers, conducted by Dr Anupma Harshal, STEM mentor and student educator, under the Lodha Genius Programme.

This session will demonstrate the use of Foldscope microscopy to inspire scientific curiosity and promote deeper understanding of fungal biology. In addition, a statewide online event on Fungal Diseases and One Health will be conducted to encourage inter-disciplinary collaboration across different sectors and levels of healthcare.