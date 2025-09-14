 AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday

AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday

This initiative is focused on raising awareness about the increasing burden of fungal infections in India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh is organising Fungal Disease Awareness Week – 2025 from September 15 to September 19.

With the message, Think Fungus, Save Lives, AIIMS Bhopal will advance knowledge, promoting early detection and strengthening India’s response against fungal diseases.

Aims to raise awareness about fungal infections

This initiative is focused on raising awareness about the increasing burden of fungal infections in India and emphasises that early diagnosis and intervention can significantly reduce morbidity and mortality.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Issue Notice To Shiv Sena’s Anand Dubey After Viral TV-Smashing Protest Against India-Pakistan Match
Mumbai Police Issue Notice To Shiv Sena’s Anand Dubey After Viral TV-Smashing Protest Against India-Pakistan Match
Thane: ATM Operators Embezzle Over Rs 2.04 Lakh In Badlapur; Fraud Exposed After Audit
Thane: ATM Operators Embezzle Over Rs 2.04 Lakh In Badlapur; Fraud Exposed After Audit
US Tariffs Push Bhiwandi’s Powerloom Industry Into Crisis; Workers And Businesses Struggle For Survival
US Tariffs Push Bhiwandi’s Powerloom Industry Into Crisis; Workers And Businesses Struggle For Survival
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 14 2025 - Samrudhi SM-20 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 14 2025 - Samrudhi SM-20 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Read Also
Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali...
article-image

The week-long programme will feature scientific sessions, quizzes, and case discussions designed for healthcare professionals, researchers, and students.

A highlight of the event is a special session for school teachers, conducted by Dr Anupma Harshal, STEM mentor and student educator, under the Lodha Genius Programme.

This session will demonstrate the use of Foldscope microscopy to inspire scientific curiosity and promote deeper understanding of fungal biology. In addition, a statewide online event on Fungal Diseases and One Health will be conducted to encourage inter-disciplinary collaboration across different sectors and levels of healthcare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday

AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday

Shocker! Elder Brother Kills Younger After Being Stopped From Drinking Alcohol In MP's Bhind

Shocker! Elder Brother Kills Younger After Being Stopped From Drinking Alcohol In MP's Bhind

45-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Two Watchmen In MP's Gwalior

45-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Two Watchmen In MP's Gwalior

Reward Raised To ₹30K To Catch Escaped Prisoner Who Fled From District Hospital Ward In MP’s...

Reward Raised To ₹30K To Catch Escaped Prisoner Who Fled From District Hospital Ward In MP’s...

Rickshaw Driver Slaps Passenger In Front Of Police In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

Rickshaw Driver Slaps Passenger In Front Of Police In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral