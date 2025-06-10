Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a significant stipend increase for students in government-run Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy courses, while also introducing stipends for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Nursing students. The decision marks a progressive step towards enhancing financial support for aspiring healthcare professionals in the state.

Under the revised structure, undergraduate students in Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy programmes will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs8,000 during their internship period, up from the earlier amount of Rs1,750. Postgraduate students in these fields will receive a monthly stipend of Rs33,730, reflecting an increase of Rs10,000, inclusive of dearness allowance. These changes will come into effect from June 1, 2025.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved a stipend for B.Sc. Nursing students pursuing their degrees at government nursing colleges located in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nanded. Each of these colleges admits 50 students. During the mandatory six-month internship, these students will now receive a stipend of Rs8,000 per month.

Welcoming the government’s decision, Brijesh Sutaria, a Mumbai-based medical education activist, told The Free Press Journal, “The Government of Maharashtra’s decision to increase stipends for physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and B.Sc. nursing students is a welcome and commendable move.”

However, Sutaria added, “the government must also prioritise a long-overdue revision of stipends for MBBS and postgraduate medical students in government colleges. Furthermore, as per regulations, parity in stipend must be ensured across private and deemed medical colleges in Maharashtra as well. This initiative, while encouraging, should be extended fairly to all streams and institutions. It will not only boost morale but also ensure that deserving students receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

Echoing similar concerns, Muzaffar Khan, a medical education counsellor, added, “This is indeed a welcome move. But the government must also ensure that the benefits are extended to students from private colleges as well. Leave alone Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Nursing courses, private colleges are not even paying stipends to MBBS and postgraduate medical students.”