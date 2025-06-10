Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into PCMC Or PMC | Video Screengrab

Hinjawadi, often dubbed the “Silicon Valley of Maharashtra,” is facing persistent problems in the form of poor connectivity, infrastructure negligence and lack of basic necessities. The fragmented governance structure of Hinjawadi fails to enforce accountability among the authorities responsible for poor waste management, inadequate water supply, crumbling roads and severe traffic congestion. The demand for inclusion of Hinjawadi into either the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) or the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gaining momentum after several users on X (formerly Twitter) have posted about the same.

Hinjawadi, known for hosting the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, major tech companies, and thousands of IT professionals, contributes significantly to Pune’s economic growth. “In 2015, a proposal was made to integrate Hinjawadi and the adjoining six villages - Gahunje, Jambhe, Marunji, Maan, Nere and Sangwade - into PCMC,” says Ravindra Sinha, a member of Hinjawadi’s Resident Welfare Association. The Maharashtra government has slept over the demands of Hinjawadi residents for decades. The demand to include Hinjawadi into the adjoining municipal corporation was transferred three times to the Union Urban Development Ministry but was stalled by the state government for reasons unknown, he added.

In March 2015, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) was established by the Government of Maharashtra as a planning and development authority to oversee the sustainable growth and urbanisation of the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). "The PMRDA has failed in fulfilling its mandate of urban planning, regulation and enforcement, or to provide basic public services and amenities in its authoritative areas," says Sachin Londhe, a member of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society. Hinjawadi suffers from the problem of "too much authority and too little responsibility," adds Londhe.

Sinha highlighted the complexities of Hinjawadi’s governance, pointing to the multiplicity of authorities and diminishing accountability. Sinha recalled the recent incident of a PMPML bus navigating a waterlogged road in Hinjawadi Phase II. A couple of hours of rain can bring the city to a standstill, and helpless commuters are pressured to cede to the unapologetic functioning of the authorities. “Hinjawadi is governed by the Hinjawadi Gram Panchayat, but roads leading to it are maintained by different entities - PMC up to Madhuban Chowk, MIDC for the Baner-Mahalunge stretch, PCMC, and the Public Works Department,” Sinha explained. When incidents like these are reported, they pass the buck, and residents become the victims of diminishing responsibilities, added Sinha.

“The crumbling road and urban infrastructure of Hinjawadi highlight the poor urban planning by the authorities,” says Amit Vaidhya, a hydrologist based in Pune. The rainwater which gets collected at the watershed and the natural streams which carry this rainwater have been encroached upon due to heavy concretisation and pavement-built areas of residential colonies. “The rapid urbanisation of surrounding areas has obstructed groundwater recharge, with concrete jungles overtaking natural waterways,” Vaidhya added.

Sinha also touched upon the erratic water supply for the residents in the area, highlighting the inability of authorities to supply piped water to households. Most of the residential colonies in the area receive their water needs from private tankers, barring a few townships that get water from the rivers. Shruti Pathak, a student residing in the Hinjawadi area, said, “The piped water supply is a distant dream for many households in the area; the authorities’ inefficiency in providing basic water services is unacceptable.” She argued that the inefficient governance structure should be replaced with robust governance.

Residents and politicians assert that the inclusion of Hinjawadi into a municipal corporation will not only improve infrastructure but will also amplify its appeal as a global IT destination. Vittal Nana Kate, former corporator of NCP from PCMC, says, “Incorporating Hinjawadi into PCMC or PMC would benefit residents and businesses. Poor civic governance in the area is a deterrent for businesses.” Saurabh Patil, an IT professional at Hinjawadi Phase II, said a merger with the municipal corporation would ensure better waste management, water supply, and enhance the liveability and investor-friendly appeal of the area.

However, Londhe noted resistance from nearby villagers wary of higher municipal taxes in exchange for better services. “They are hesitant to pay the increased municipal taxes for better services,” said Londhe. On the other hand, Sinha emphasised the need for dialogue between villagers and authorities to address their grievances. A dedicated study group or separate committee can help identify their ability to pay for the services and can remove the apprehensions of the villagers.

Pavanjit Mane, president, Forum of IT Employees (FITE), shared that, rather than inclusion in the adjacent municipal corporation, there is a need for a seperate municipal authority for Hinjawadi and adjoining villages. "The complexities and population of these areas have risen enough that establishing a seperate municipal corporation will do justice for the Hinjawadi's negligence," he added.

In the short term, there is a need to study the micro-granular data about watershed management in the area and changing rainfall patterns and the impact of diminishing green cover in the city, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), hydrologists, and urban designers, says Sinha. Londhe and Kate both highlighted the communication gaps between different authorities responsible for improving the lives of the residents. Vaidhya recommended appointing an inspection team to verify the functionality of rainwater harvesting systems installed by builders, noting that faulty systems exacerbate waterlogging and hinder groundwater recharge.

Last month, PCMC unveiled its Draft Development Plan for 2041, which aligns with the major road networks of PMC and PMRDA. The inclusion of Hinjawadi can surely benefit its residents. However, the decision to merge the villages into a municipal corporation remains a protracted process. Until then, Hinjawadi’s residents and workforce remain hopeful that government bodies will alleviate their suffering from cycles of negligence and enable the civic transformation they deserve.