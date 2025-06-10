After Mumbai Tragedy, Pune Railway Division Reports 158 Fall From Trains, 49 Dead In Just 18 Months | File

A day after the death of people falling from a train in Mumbai, Pune Railway Division’s data has raised concerns as it is facing a shocking safety crisis. As per official data from the administration, in the last one and a half years, 158 people have fallen from moving trains in the Pune Railway Division. Out of these, 49 people lost their lives and 109 were seriously injured.

In the Pune division, total deaths on railway tracks or in trains have shown a slight decrease over the past years, with 617 reported in 2023 and 583 in 2024. In 2025 so far, there have been 35 deaths due to falling down from trains. Regarding total deceased cases, 397 were recorded in 2023, followed by 355 in 2024, and 14 in 2025, mainly due to falling from trains. Suicide cases also decreased from 18 in 2023 to 12 in 2024.

On Monday, multiple passengers traveling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district. The accident occurred on the Down/Fast Line and disrupted local train services, with the reason suspected to be due to excessive crowding on the train.

Hemant Behera, Public Relations Officer, speaking to FPJ said, "Although safety drives and announcements have been made at railway stations, platforms, and in the trains, passenger cooperation is critical as they are always in a hurry. Sometimes passengers slip while boarding the train. In heavy crowds, people compete with each other to get seats, leading to such incidents. However, the safety staff, including RPF and GRP, have been instructed to be on alert during the arrival and departure of trains and to give access in a scheduled manner."

Raghvender Patel, a commuter speaking to FPJ, said, "If there were enough trains, people wouldn’t have to rush to stations just to find a seat. Right now, the situation in general coaches feels like a 'first come, first served' scramble—whether you have a ticket or not."

Sunita Tiwari, a resident of Dhayari, said, "We usually go to our native place Jaunpur at least thrice a year, but for that, we have to plan at least three months in advance. Sleeper coaches have become like general wards. Despite having a confirmed ticket, we are forced to adjust. Why? The Railway Ministry should think twice about the public transport mechanism."