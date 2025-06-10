Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Crosses 1300 Mark, 86 Fresh Cases Reported; Mumbai & Pune With Highest Count | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total to 1,362 since January. Pune city accounted for 31 cases, while Mumbai reported 28, among others. Since January, 16,226 tests have been conducted. Mumbai's total cases reached 640, with 634 in May. No new deaths were reported recently; however, 18 patients have died since January, mostly with comorbidities.

India recorded 37 COVID deaths, the highest in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai's cases since May are at 509, with three fatalities among patients with co-morbidities. Hospitals are performing mock drills on oxygen plants, while Vasai-Virar has identified 225 suspected cases, with six testing positive. Continuous influenza-like illness screening is ongoing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Of the 37 deaths, Maharashtra had the most, including patients with Parkinson's, hypertension, diabetes, chronic renal failure, and other severe conditions. Doctors reported that most patients, even those with comorbidities, are recovering. The state health department mandated civic bodies to execute mock drills for oxygen facilities.

Patients requiring further treatment and isolation are referred to Seven Hills Hospitals, while ongoing screening in Vasai-Virar has led to the testing of 6,973 individuals, identifying six positive cases. Only one was hospitalized, with the rest in home isolation, showing mild symptoms. This screening aligns with state regulations requiring civic bodies to monitor ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases.

India's active Covid-19 case count reached 6,815, with 324 new cases and three deaths reported, including a 44-year-old man with comorbidities. The increase in cases is linked to new variants like LF.7 and NB.1.8.1. Experts recommend targeted protection for vulnerable groups instead of widespread boosters, citing existing hybrid immunity.

The central government has advised states to stay prepared. Health professionals urge differentiation between Covid-19 and other viral illnesses, advising at-risk individuals to seek prompt care. The Indian Medical Association stresses preventive measures, including mask-wearing and hygiene practices, to limit transmission.