COVID-19 Update: India Crosses 6800 Mark; Sees 324 New Cases With 3 Deaths In Past 24 Hours | FPJ

New Delhi: India's active Covid-19 case count increased to 6,815 with 324 new cases documented in the past 24 hours, as per the latest information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Tuesday. During the same timeframe, three fatalities were also noted.

The deaths were reported from Delhi, Jharkhand, and Kerala. Among the deceased, there was a 44-year-old man with a background of hypertension and hypothyroidism. The remaining two victims were seniors who had pre-existing respiratory and chronic health issues.

India is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases, linked to new variants such as LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly discovered NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Health professionals have warned against starting a widespread booster vaccination initiative due to the present increase. They instead support focused safeguards for vulnerable populations like seniors, those with weakened immune systems, and individuals suffering from long-term health issues.

Experts emphasize that extensive vaccination coverage combined with past infections has resulted in widespread hybrid immunity, which is a primary reason for not recommending additional doses for the general population at this time.

They advise that individuals persist in following Covid-appropriate measures, such as using masks, ensuring hand cleanliness, and steering clear of crowded areas.

Due to the increasing number of infections, the central government has provided guidance to states and union territories, urging preparedness and alertness.

Healthcare experts have stressed the need to differentiate between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which present symptoms like fever, fatigue, and respiratory distress.

At-risk individuals, particularly elderly people and those with preexisting health conditions, are urged to remain vigilant and obtain prompt medical attention if symptoms arise or intensify.

The Indian Medical Association has emphasized the importance of preventive actions, such as wearing masks and following hygiene protocols, to limit the virus's transmission.