Madhya Pradesh: Covid Numbers On Rise In State; 43 Active Cases, 2 Deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With four fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the total active Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 43 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The state recorded another 24 cases since January 1 this year, which were either cured and discharged or migrated.

This takes the state’s cumulativeCovid tally to 67, with two deaths. Since January 2025, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths — 18, followed by Kerala (15), Karnataka (9), Delhi (7), Tamil Nadu (6), Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, MadhyaPradesh, and Gujarat (2 each); and Rajasthan and West Bengal (1 each).

The Centre has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide, evaluating critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines to handle potential surges efficiently. The two deaths reported from Madhya Pradesh were in Indore and Khargone, respectively.

The state’s first two Covid cases were reported on April 21 in Indore, that of a young man and an elderly woman. Both were admitted to a private hospital with pre-existing health conditions. However, the elderly woman’s condition deteriorated, and she succumbed to the virus.

In the other Covid-related death in the state, a couple of days ago, a nine-month pregnant woman from Khargone died during her delivery at an Indore hospital.