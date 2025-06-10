 Pune News: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps From 2nd Floor In Wagholi Over Dowry Harassment; Husband Arrested, In-Laws Booked
In May, 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly committed suicide after being harassed for dowry by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
A 20-year-old woman ended her life by jumping off the second floor of her house in Wagholi area of Pune, after which her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and other relatives were booked for abetment of suicide, a police official said on Monday.

Swati married Suraj Pathak in March 2024 but was subjected to physical and mental torture by him as well as her in-laws and other relatives for dowry, the Wagholi police station official said.

"Fed up with the ordeal, she jumped off the second floor of her own house and ended her life. We have arrested Suraj Pathak and booked her in-laws and other relatives. Further probe is on," he said.

In May, 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly committed suicide after being harassed for dowry by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law. The case hit national headlines due to the accused's strong political connections.

