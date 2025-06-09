Good News For Pune Metro Users: Escalators Operational At Kasarwadi, Ramwadi; Gate No 3 Opens At Mandai Station (VIDEOS) | X/@metrorailpune

In good news for Pune Metro commuters, the escalators at the entrance of Ramwadi (Aqua Line) and Kasarwadi (Purple Line) metro stations have become operational from today (Monday, June 9).

"This will make it easier for passengers to access the metro stations," Pune Metro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, commuters had to use either the stairs or the elevator to reach the stations.

Additionally, Entry Gate No. 3 at Mandai Metro Station (near Tilak Statue) has also been opened for commuters.

Meanwhile, residents of Pune are irked with the Kalyani Nagar Metro Station, which has become a serious concern for pedestrians and motorists alike, as rainwater accumulates and creates a waterlogging situation near the station. This forces people to walk on the main road amidst vehicular traffic, putting lives at great risk.

However, the PMC road department had earlier issued instructions to create small openings in the road dividers beneath the elevated metro corridors to prevent waterlogging issues. Nevertheless, there are still no such openings to absorb the rainwater.

Jagdish Khanore, Chief Superintendent Engineer, Drainage Department, PMC, said, “We conducted a meeting with Pune Metro and PMRDA before the monsoon, and we also sent them letters instructing them to complete the work in their respective areas to avoid any kind of waterlogging. We instructed them to dump the construction garbage responsibly to avoid any kind of blockages in drains and sewer lines. The complaint by the residents goes to the ward office of that area, and they will take care of the situation. We are prompt to provide any kind of help related to drainage, and we are actively doing it.”

“However, despite a circular issued, the PMC has observed that several spots remain susceptible to waterlogging, as the metro authorities are dragging their feet on implementing the recommended drainage solutions,” added Khanore.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Pune Metro, said, “We are not responsible for the waterlogging situation there; it’s the job of the civic body to look after that. Also, we never received any kind of instruction from the PMC regarding making small openings in the road dividers. We have not even touched their drainage system or harmed any of it during the construction. On our part, we have worked as per the orders and have not damaged or even touched drains, for that matter.”