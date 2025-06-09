Pune's Swargate ST Stand In Shambles: Leaks, Cracks & No Relief In Sight (PHOTOS) | FPJ Photo

Broken floor tiles, leaking ceilings, crumbling walls, waterlogging and unhygienic food stalls - Pune's Swargate ST stand reflects a grim picture of neglect.

Despite an audit report of the Swargate ST bus stand by the Pune-based structural team in September last year placing it in a "doubtful" category, MSRTC officials and the state government have yet to take any significant steps, resulting in the condition of the stand deteriorating rapidly.

Now, the condition has turned worse and is a nightmare for the thousands of commuters travelling daily, especially in the monsoon season.

Shaikh Salman, who usually travels to Marathwada, highlighted, “This is the busiest ST stand and thousands of passengers travel daily despite no basic facilities. Waterlogging and pothole problems are too old. MSRTC officials should stop blaming the state government - they should have sent the proposal earlier. Are MSRTC officials facing problems in providing at least a good and clean public toilet? At least that much they can do as a priority.”

Senior citizen Swara Laxmi, who was about to head towards Kolhapur with his grandson, said, “Due to broken tiles and water dripping from leaking ceilings, I fell. Luckily, I escaped with minor injuries, but this could have been dangerous. Pune records rain almost every second day; there should be some substitute to manage the problems, not just wait for clearance of the proposal.”

Ashok Balsane, another passenger, said, “Potholes and waterlogging are secondary, but the food and water we get at the stand are a matter of investigation. Senior officials should visit the stand and check the quality of snacks delivered to passengers, especially Snacks Centre Number Three, which is just a few meters away from the public toilet. Passengers are not getting small water bottles. The agent who supplies water to vendors has strictly instructed them to sell only big water bottles (of twenty rupees) to boost sales. Officials should visit the ground level and face the truth.”

Meanwhile, Arun Siya, Divisional Controller, MSRTC Pune, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We admit the condition of the stand is not good. Following the situation, a proposal was sent to the state government. Once it gets approval, reconstruction work will be started soon, and the facility will be upgraded with modern and better infrastructure.”