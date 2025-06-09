Pune Auto Drivers Say Extra Passengers A Compulsion, Not A Choice | File Photo

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune has initiated a crackdown against auto-rickshaw drivers who carry more passengers than permitted. However, many auto drivers expressed that they are not breaking the rules willingly, but because they have no other option. The rise in CNG prices and the operation of rented rickshaws are among the major causes behind this issue.

Vishnu Shirsepulkar, an auto-rickshaw driver who usually operates from Swargate to Dhayari, told The Free Press Journal, “We are not breaking the rules on purpose, but we are doing it to survive. I have taken this auto-rickshaw on rent. I have to pay ₹300 to the owner per day, even if I don’t earn that much sometimes. Additionally, maintenance expenses are another issue. It is tough to survive with just three passengers in a single trip.”

Raju Jagtap, another driver, said, “CNG prices have been rising continuously over the past few months. Moreover, the traffic police fine us even when we have not done anything wrong. This causes more losses. Most drivers are not highly educated, and driving is the only skill we have to survive. Although we don’t want to break the rules, sometimes we need extra money and end up doing so to prevent ourselves from incurring losses.”

Mahesh Khadke, another auto driver, said, “If fuel prices were normal and we had the facilities to buy our own vehicle, why would we break the rules? We could manage with a small amount of earnings. After clearing all dues, CNG costs, and rent, we are left with only ₹200–300 as savings. It is not enough for survival or to provide the best education for our children.”

Meanwhile, Swapnil Bhosale, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, said, “Carrying excess passengers and overloading is illegal. Passenger safety is our responsibility. We are not targeting drivers without reason. We request them not to break the norms for the lure of money.”