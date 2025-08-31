Video: Marvel Villain 'Thanos' Found On Voter Card In Malegaon As Ex-MLA Exposes 42K Allegedly Fake IDs

Marvel Villain Thanos Featured On Voter Card In Malegaon |

Former MLA Aasif Shaikh Rasheed has made a serious allegation that there are 42,821 fake voters in the Malegaon Central assembly constituency. Presenting documents and evidence at a press conference on Sunday, he called it "blatant vote theft and betrayal of democracy".

According to Rasheed, the names of many voters have been registered more than once. In particular, he claimed that three voter records of MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi's son were found, as well as duplicate voter records of his office secretary and other corporators and party workers.

According to the information submitted by Rasheed, 6,220 voters were registered without addresses, 3,502 voters had their photos tampered with, 11,298 duplicate voters and 13,456 incomplete address records were found.

The most shocking thing among these is that a photo of Marvel's fictional villain, Thanos, was found on one voter ID card. Rasheed has demanded the formation of an arbitration committee for an impartial investigation into the matter and has submitted a 1,500-page complaint report.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, these errors in the voter list are clearly visible, which has raised questions about the transparency of the election process.

Rasheed has demanded that the Election Commission take immediate action and remove the irregularities in the voter list. These allegations have heated up the political atmosphere in Malegaon, and everyone is paying attention to what action is taken in this regard in the coming days.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also took it to Instagram about the above incident saying, 'New voter unlocked for BJP.'

