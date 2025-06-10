 VIDEO: Pune Police Joins 'Pretty Little Baby' Trend, Urges Punekars Not To Act Like Babies About Cyber Safety & Traffic Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune Police Joins 'Pretty Little Baby' Trend, Urges Punekars Not To Act Like Babies About Cyber Safety & Traffic Rules

VIDEO: Pune Police Joins 'Pretty Little Baby' Trend, Urges Punekars Not To Act Like Babies About Cyber Safety & Traffic Rules

For the uninitiated, originally released in 1962 by Connie Francis, the pop track "Pretty Little Baby" has made an unexpected comeback, going viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Police Joins 'Pretty Little Baby' Trend, Urges Punekars Not To Act Like Babies About Cyber Safety & Traffic Rules |

Puhne Police hopped on to 'Pretty Little Baby' trend with their post on awarness about traffic rules and cyber crime and asked Punekars to not act like babies when it comes to tech and rules.

Taking to Instagram and X, Pune Police write, "Pretty little baby speeding down the lane… You forgot your helmet again? That’s insane! And clicking on random links just for fun? That’s how your data comes undone. Traffic or tech, rules exist for a reason. Let’s not act like babies when it comes to safety."

Read Also
Pune: Ruby Hall Resident Doctor Dies by Suicide, Leaves ‘Thanks Everyone’ Note; Hospital Denies...
article-image

For the uninitiated, originally released in 1962 by Connie Francis, the pop track "Pretty Little Baby" has made an unexpected comeback, going viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

More than six decades old, the song has found new life thanks to its catchy tune and widespread use in trending videos, making it a favorite for creative content and short-form reels.

FPJ Shorts
BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention
BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...