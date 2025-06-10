VIDEO: Pune Police Joins 'Pretty Little Baby' Trend, Urges Punekars Not To Act Like Babies About Cyber Safety & Traffic Rules |

Puhne Police hopped on to 'Pretty Little Baby' trend with their post on awarness about traffic rules and cyber crime and asked Punekars to not act like babies when it comes to tech and rules.

Taking to Instagram and X, Pune Police write, "Pretty little baby speeding down the lane… You forgot your helmet again? That’s insane! And clicking on random links just for fun? That’s how your data comes undone. Traffic or tech, rules exist for a reason. Let’s not act like babies when it comes to safety."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the uninitiated, originally released in 1962 by Connie Francis, the pop track "Pretty Little Baby" has made an unexpected comeback, going viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

More than six decades old, the song has found new life thanks to its catchy tune and widespread use in trending videos, making it a favorite for creative content and short-form reels.