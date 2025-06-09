 Pune: Ruby Hall Resident Doctor Dies by Suicide, Leaves ‘Thanks Everyone’ Note; Hospital Denies Workplace Harassment Claims
The deceased has been identified as Dr Shyam Vhora. He was found hanging at his house in the Dhole Patil Road area late on Sunday night, an official said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Days after a techie jumped from the 21st floor to death in Pune, a 28-year-old junior doctor of at the Ruby Hall Clinic  allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pune, police official said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Shyam Vhora. He was found hanging at his house in the Dhole Patil Road area late on Sunday night, an official said.

The official also informed that a note mentioning the password for the doctor's mobile phone and a message, "Thanks everyone" was found at the spot.

"We are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide, and a probe has been initiated," the official said

Meanwhile, The police lodged an Accidental Death Report at the Koregaon Park Police Station.

Official statement by the hospital

We are deeply saddened to share the unfortunate news that one of our resident doctors, Dr. Shyam Vora, has tragically passed away apparently by suicide in his hostel room. The matter is currently under investigation by the police, who have taken charge of the situation. We would like to clarify that the ongoing media speculation regarding alleged workplace harassment is entirely unfounded and incorrect. We respectfully urge the media and public to refrain from drawing conclusions or spreading speculation until the authorities complete their investigation. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Vora during this incredibly difficult time.

Suicide by techie

Few days ago, yet another suicide case of a Pune-based techie shocked city residents. The 25-year-old IT professional died by suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building where her friend resided in Pune's Hinjawadi area.

The deceased was identified as Abhilasha Bhausaheb Kothimbhire. She took her life in the Hinjawadi area on May 31, and an accidental death report was registered on Wednesday night.

Around 4:30 am that day, the woman reached the Crown Green Society on a two-wheeler. She then went to her friend's place on the 21st floor and subsequently jumped from there.

She took the lift to the 21st floor and is believed to have jumped shortly after, around 4:42 am. Her body was later identified through the two-wheeler found in the parking area.

The Hinjawadi Police reached the spot immediately and began an investigation.

"I'm done living. I don't want to live anymore," said a suicide note left behind by the techie. In the note, she also apologized to her parents and friends for taking the extreme step, said the official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

