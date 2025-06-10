 Maharashtra News: Chhattisgarh Man Attacked And Killed By Crocodile While Fishing At Gadchiroli's Indravati River
A 22-year-old man, Samit Ambala, was killed by a crocodile while fishing with friends in the Indravati River near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Ambala was fishing when a crocodile unexpectedly struck him, capturing his leg and pulling him into the water.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Gadchiroli: A young man who went fishing with his friends at the Indravati river was attacked and killed by a crocodile. The event occurred on Saturday, June 7, at approximately 2 pm in the Indravati River of Sirocha taluka near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. The young deceased has been identified as Samit Ambala (22), a resident of Attukpalli in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

The Indravati river runs adjacent to the boundary of Sirocha taluka and the state of Chhattisgarh. Somanpalli village lies in Sirocha taluka, and across from it is Attukpalli village located in Chhattisgarh state. Samit Ambala, the young guy, had gone to the river shore to fish as he typically did. As he was throwing a net into the river, a crocodile unexpectedly struck him. The crocodile seized his right leg and pulled him into the water, according to report by Lokmat.

Rescue operations continued for three hours; nonetheless, Ambala's close associates yelled and quickly initiated rescue efforts. Nevertheless, by that point, the crocodile had brought him into the shallow water. A large crowd of villagers assembled at the location.

A search for the young man was then initiated. Following nearly three hours of frantic attempts, the villagers retrieved the young man's body from the river. The crocodile attack resulted in a fracture of the young man's right leg.

Another Incident From Gadchiroli

Six children drowned while bathing in the Godavari river near the Medigadda dam in Telangana on June 7 at 5 PM. The missing children, all from Telangana, have not been found due to fluctuating water levels. The police launched a search operation with fishermen assistance late into the night. Senior Telangana minister D. Sridhar Babu confirmed the incident.

The victims include Patti Madhusudan (15), Patti Manoj (13), Karnala Sagar (14), Togri Rakshit (11) from Ambatpalli, and Pandu (18) and Rahul (19) from Koralakunda. Following the tragedy, grief-stricken family members gathered by the river, calling for the safe return of their lost children, their cries echoing in the somber atmosphere.

