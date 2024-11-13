 Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET is a crucial exam for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate programs in institutes across Maharashtra

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (Maharashtra CET) 2025 syllabus has been officially announced for candidates aspiring to pursue MBA, MCA, and other professional courses in the state. The syllabus, released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, outlines the subjects and topics that will be covered in the upcoming entrance exams.

Maharashtra CET is a crucial exam for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate programs in institutes across Maharashtra, including MBA (Master of Business Administration), MCA (Master of Computer Applications), and other professional courses. The announcement of the syllabus provides clarity and direction for candidates preparing for the exams in 2025.

Read Also
Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam: Admit Cards Released For 18.6 Lakh Candidates; Download...
article-image

Key Highlights of Maharashtra CET 2025 Syllabus

1. MBA CET Syllabus 2025:

FPJ Shorts
Children's Day 2024: How Does The Indian Constitution Protect The Rights Of Minors?
Children's Day 2024: How Does The Indian Constitution Protect The Rights Of Minors?
'No Request' From BCCI But Australian Media Report Claims India Wanted 'Closed Door' Sessions
'No Request' From BCCI But Australian Media Report Claims India Wanted 'Closed Door' Sessions
'Dhoni Ji, Virat Ji, Rohit Ji, Dravid Ji': Sanju Samson's Father Blames Team India's Greats For Ruining His Son's Career; Video
'Dhoni Ji, Virat Ji, Rohit Ji, Dravid Ji': Sanju Samson's Father Blames Team India's Greats For Ruining His Son's Career; Video
Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch
Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

The syllabus for the MBA CET 2025 is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and aptitude in areas relevant to business and management. Key sections include:

- Quantitative Aptitude: Topics include number systems, algebra, geometry, arithmetic, and data interpretation.

- Logical Reasoning: This section assesses the ability to think critically and solve problems through logical reasoning and pattern recognition.

- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: This includes English grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, and passage-based questions.

- General Awareness: Questions related to current affairs, business trends, economics, and general knowledge are also part of the MBA CET syllabus.

2. MCA CET Syllabus 2025:

The MCA CET 2025 syllabus focuses on assessing the candidate's understanding of computer science fundamentals. Major topics covered include:

- Mathematics: Algebra, geometry, calculus, and trigonometry.

- Computer Awareness: Basic knowledge of computer science, computer programming, and software concepts.

- Logical and Analytical Ability: This section evaluates a candidate's problem-solving skills and logical reasoning.

- General Awareness: Like the MBA exam, this section will include current affairs and general knowledge, particularly related to the field of information technology.

3. Other Professional Courses:

For candidates applying for other professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences, the syllabus includes topics relevant to their specific field of study, such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and general knowledge.

Read Also
Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16
article-image

Important Exam Details

- Mode of Examination: The Maharashtra CET 2025 will be conducted online, with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in all sections.

- Duration: The exam duration for MBA CET is typically 2.5 hours, while MCA CET and other courses may vary slightly in terms of time allocation.

- Marking Scheme: Each correct answer will be awarded a certain number of marks, while there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Registration and Important Dates

Candidates interested in appearing for the Maharashtra CET 2025 can expect the official notification regarding registration dates and exam schedules to be released soon on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. It is advised to stay updated with the official website for any changes or updates related to the examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024 Released At slrcg4.sebaonline.org; Download Scanned OMR Sheets NOW!

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024 Released At slrcg4.sebaonline.org; Download Scanned OMR Sheets NOW!

Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here

SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here

SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here

Happy Children's Day 2024: Special Wishes For Your Kids

Happy Children's Day 2024: Special Wishes For Your Kids

India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here

India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here