Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (Maharashtra CET) 2025 syllabus has been officially announced for candidates aspiring to pursue MBA, MCA, and other professional courses in the state. The syllabus, released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, outlines the subjects and topics that will be covered in the upcoming entrance exams.

Maharashtra CET is a crucial exam for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate programs in institutes across Maharashtra, including MBA (Master of Business Administration), MCA (Master of Computer Applications), and other professional courses. The announcement of the syllabus provides clarity and direction for candidates preparing for the exams in 2025.

Key Highlights of Maharashtra CET 2025 Syllabus

1. MBA CET Syllabus 2025:

The syllabus for the MBA CET 2025 is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and aptitude in areas relevant to business and management. Key sections include:

- Quantitative Aptitude: Topics include number systems, algebra, geometry, arithmetic, and data interpretation.

- Logical Reasoning: This section assesses the ability to think critically and solve problems through logical reasoning and pattern recognition.

- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: This includes English grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, and passage-based questions.

- General Awareness: Questions related to current affairs, business trends, economics, and general knowledge are also part of the MBA CET syllabus.

2. MCA CET Syllabus 2025:

The MCA CET 2025 syllabus focuses on assessing the candidate's understanding of computer science fundamentals. Major topics covered include:

- Mathematics: Algebra, geometry, calculus, and trigonometry.

- Computer Awareness: Basic knowledge of computer science, computer programming, and software concepts.

- Logical and Analytical Ability: This section evaluates a candidate's problem-solving skills and logical reasoning.

- General Awareness: Like the MBA exam, this section will include current affairs and general knowledge, particularly related to the field of information technology.

3. Other Professional Courses:

For candidates applying for other professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences, the syllabus includes topics relevant to their specific field of study, such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and general knowledge.

Read Also Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16

Important Exam Details

- Mode of Examination: The Maharashtra CET 2025 will be conducted online, with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in all sections.

- Duration: The exam duration for MBA CET is typically 2.5 hours, while MCA CET and other courses may vary slightly in terms of time allocation.

- Marking Scheme: Each correct answer will be awarded a certain number of marks, while there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Registration and Important Dates

Candidates interested in appearing for the Maharashtra CET 2025 can expect the official notification regarding registration dates and exam schedules to be released soon on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. It is advised to stay updated with the official website for any changes or updates related to the examination.