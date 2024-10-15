Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam: Admit Cards Released For 18.6 Lakh Candidates; Download Here

Representational pic

The admit card of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for Common Eligibility Test for level 12th has been released on 14 October 2024. Candidates who wants to sit for the RSMSSB CET 2024 examination can download the admit card themselves from the online portal at rajasthan.gov.in. First, candidates have to enter their application number along with their date of birth for logging in.



Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam will be conducted over three days 22, 23, and 24, October 2024.

However, the examination will be conducted in two shifts: between 9 AM to 12 PM, while the other is between 3 PM to 6 PM. The reporting date and shift will be mentioned in the admit card in case of the students.



How to download:

Go to the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "Admit Card" button displayed on the home page.

Click on the link: admit card Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) - 2024.

Click the link that says "Get Admit Card."

Now, a fresh login screen will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Save and download your admit card.



As many as 18,63,082 candidates have registered under this scheme for the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level exam. In order to appear in the examination the candidates must carry their admit card with any valid ID proof to the centre.