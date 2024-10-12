 Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16
Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16

Candidates can pay the application fee until October 17 and must upload necessary documents by that date. The application fee is ₹3,000, with additional security fees for specific categories, as the counselling process targets various postgraduate medical courses.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has announced an extension for the registration deadline for the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling Round 1. Interested and eligible candidates can now register for the counselling until October 16 via the official website: medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024/.

Official Notification Regarding Extension

In an official notification, the CET Cell stated, "The online registration for admission to postgraduate medical courses was completed on 06/10/2024. We received requests from candidates for an extension of the registration period. Considering the academic interests of the candidates, the State CET Cell has decided to extend the online registration."

New Schedule for Application & Document Upload

Under the new schedule, candidates can apply for the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling Round 1 until October 16, with the application fee payment portal remaining open until October 17, 2024. Candidates must upload all essential colored scanned original documents in PDF format after successful payment by October 17.

Application Fees for Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling

Candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹3,000 for the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling Round 1. Those applying to government medical colleges without constitutional reservation are required to deposit a refundable security fee of ₹25,000, while applicants using the quota must pay ₹12,500. Additionally, all candidates applying for both government and private medical colleges must deposit ₹1 lakh.

Overview of the NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process

The Maharashtra CET Cell is overseeing the NEET PG counselling process for various postgraduate medical courses for the academic session 2024-25. This includes All India 50% quota seats for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses, state quota seats for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses in government, corporation, and government-aided medical colleges within Maharashtra, as well as MD/MS/PG Diploma seats at unaided private and minority medical colleges/institutions in the state.

