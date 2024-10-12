NEET SS 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Check To Know The Key Changes

Freepik Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revisions to the exam pattern for the 2024 National Eligibility Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS), scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025.



Key changes include the introduction of distinct question paper groups for medical oncology and critical care medicine. The overall exam structure for other specialties will remain unchanged from last year.



The NBEMS emphasized that all qualifying feeder qualifications for DM, MCh, and DrNB admissions will adhere strictly to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) of 2023, alongside any updates from the NMC.



Additional details regarding the final exam timetable, eligibility criteria, fee structure, marking scheme, and examination cities will be provided in the upcoming information bulletin available on the official website, natboard.edu.in.



Changes in NEET SS 2024 Exam Pattern



The following adjustments have been made:



- Medical Oncology: A dedicated question paper group will focus solely on medical oncology topics.

- Critical Care Medicine: A separate question paper group will exclusively cover critical care medicine-related questions.