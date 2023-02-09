Kota: 17-year-old NEET aspirant falls to death from hostel building

The police are yet to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or accident. | Representative Image

Kota: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant fell to her death from a hostel building in the Landmark City area here, police said on Wednesday. The girl, a resident of Rajasthan's Barmer district, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute. She lived on the second floor of an apartment building in Landmark city, they said.

The police are yet to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or accident and the floor from which she fell, a senior officer said. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. This is the third incident of a coaching institute student falling from a high-rise building in a month and the second such case in the past 10 days.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Ishanshu Bhattacharya of Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building in the city's Jawahar Nagar area last week.

On January 29, a 17-year-old JEE (Mains) aspirant from Maharashtra's Buldana district suffered critical injuries after allegedly falling from the balcony of his hostel building in the city's Vigyan Nagar area. The student is still undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

