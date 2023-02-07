JEE Main Toppers 2023: Leaving Chandrapur behind for 4 years of Kota, Maharashtra boy tastes success with 100 percentile

His move to Kota to crack this nationwide entrance test has been worthwhile, says Gyanesh. | file

Mumbai: Chandrapur's Gyanesh Hemendra Shinde, who scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 session 1, shifted to Kota in the eighth grade where his elder sister was already preparing for her NEET-UG.

The music fanatic carried his guitar to the 'study hub' and never missed a chance to break into some tunes after his 12-hour study routine. The topper who lives with his mother in Kota misses life back home. "I will move back as soon as I am done with my JEE Advanced, all my school friends and childhood memories are back home," said Gyanesh while talking to The FPJ.

The top scorer is already gearing up for the next lap, JEE Advanced 2023. He plans on taking the second session of JEE Main 2023 in April but his preparations will remain zoomed in on the JEE Advanced syllabus.

Move to Kota worthwhile for topper

Moving to Kota to crack this nationwide entrance test has been worthwhile, Gyanesh says, "The academic environment in Kota is unmatched. All your peers are consistently performing well, motivating you to do better too. I don't think this can be recreated in any other city across India."

Madhavi Shinde, Gyanesh's mother, has spent the past seven years in Kota ensuring a trouble-free NEET and JEE prep for both her children. "I have been living here with my children for the past seven years while my husband continues his work in Chandrapur. Living away from home has been tough on all of us. However, Kota can be a stressful city with its equal share of distractions, it was important for me to be here with my kids," she added.

JEE Main 2023 Results

The National testing Agency(NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA, 20 students bagged the perfect score of 100 percentile in their JEE Main session 1.

Of the 20 JEE Main 2023 toppers, 14 candidates belonged to the General category, 4 to the OBC category, and one each from the gen-EWS and SC categories.

This year, 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE entrance exam, with 8.22 lakh appearing on the day of the exams marking an attendance of 95.79 percent.