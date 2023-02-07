Jee Main 2023 Results: Session 1 scorecards out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here's how to improve your scores

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. | PTI(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The National testing Agency(NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecards from the NTA website using the following steps:

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check results online?

Go to the official websites ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the JEE Mains result 2023 link.

As prompted, enter your login information and submit.

Your JEE Main 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Low scores in session 1 of JEE Main 2023?

Candidates who are unhappy with their JEE Main session 1 scores have the opportunity to retake the exam in session 2. The JEE Main Session 2 registration process begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Any student who has already participated in session one and wishes to participate in session two must log in again. They must pay the exam fee for session two.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 in June

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to register at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website. The application deadline for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 5, 2023 while the admit card will be available from 10 a.m. on May 29, 2023 to 2:30 p.m. on June 4, 2023.

Are Class 12 students from 2021 eligible for JEE Advanced?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has answered Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, clearing eligibility doubts for students who had taken their Class 12 board exam in 2021.

Candidates aspiring to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can find answers to frequently asked questions on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.