JEE Main 2023 session 1 results declared; scorecards out at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: The National testing Agency(NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check results online?

Go to the official websites ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the JEE Mains result 2023 link.

As prompted, enter your login information and submit.

Your JEE Main 2023 result will appear on the screen.

The Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 was conducted between January 24, 2023, and February 1, 2023, with more than 9 lakh candidates appearing for the exam from which 8.6 lakh candidates attended Paper 1 - (B.E/B.Tech) and 0.46 lakh candidates for Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning).

Low marks in JEE session 1?

Candidates who are unhappy with their JEE Main session 1 scores have the opportunity to retake the exam in session 2. The JEE Main Session 2 registration process begins today. Any student who has already participated in session one and wishes to participate in session two must log in again. They must pay the exam fee for session two.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

JEE Advance

The top 2,50,000 JEE Main 2023 candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced Exam 2023.

