JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati answers frequently asked questions

Mumbai: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates taking the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can find answers to frequently asked questions on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to register at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website. The application deadline for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 5, 2023 while the admit card will be available from 10 a.m. on May 29, 2023 to 2:30 p.m. on June 4, 2023.

To check the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs:

Navigate the official JEE Advanced website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Go to the homepage, click on the 'FAQs' link,' which will direct you to a different page.

JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs will appear on the screen.