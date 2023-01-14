JEE Main 2023: Application correction window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains is to take place in two slots in 2023, students can attempt the exam in both January and April sessions, and the best of these two scores will be calculated. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Corrections to the JEE Main 2023 application are now available at jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates who have previously submitted the JEE Main January 2023 application but made mistakes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window for JEE Main application form corrections today, January 14, 2023. Candidates can now update their JEE Main 2023 registration form at jeemain.nta.nic.in if they have previously submitted their application but made mistakes with their mother's or father's name, category, subcategory, city of exam, qualification, or exam medium.

The JEE Main 2023 January session application correction window went live on Friday, January 13.

Corrections to the JEE Main 2023 Application Form

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the link for the "JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application" under Candidate Activity.

Insert and log in using the JEE Main application number and JEE Main password on the following window.

Modify and submit the JEE Main 2023 application form.

JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions, the first session will take place between January 24 and January 31 and its second session will take place between April 6 and April 12.

Paper 1 will be used for the BE and BTech papers, whereas Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be used for the BArch and BPlanning papers, respectively.