JEE Main 2023 not postponed, Bombay High Court to decide eligibility in February

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
“Preparation has been very stressful but we have no other choice. The court has denied all chances of postponement,” said a JEE aspirant. | FP Photo
Mumbai: JEE aspirants were disheartened as the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, ruled against the petition challenging the exam dates for JEE session 1.

The bench decided to address only the issue regarding the dates and the second part of the petition, which challenged the comeback of JEE eligibility criteria, would be discussed in February as the counselling process won't start till June.

Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne while hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Anubha Srivastava ruled that the first session of JEE Main 2023 will not be postponed seeing that the students will get another chance to appear for the examination in April 2023 and it would be unfair to reschedule a nationwide exam for the sake of a few students.

“Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect,” said the bench noting that extraordinary situations did not seem to exist. As of date the JEE Main 2023 session one will be held as per schedule on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

Petitioner Anubha Srivastava now plans to file an interim application. “We are now going to ask the court to grant us three JEE attempts, January, April, and May so students have a fair shot at the nationwide entrance exam,” said Srivastava.

“Preparation has been very stressful but we have no other choice. The court has denied all chances of postponement,” said a JEE aspirant.

