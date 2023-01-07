JEE Main 2023: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures action on eligibility relaxation demand...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram for sending a letter regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023.

In his response to the letter, Pradhan stated that the matter has been sent to the concerned department who will take necessary action on the same.

“Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 and 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action,” stated Minister Pradhan in the letter addressed to Chidambaram.

Chidambaram raised a demand during the parliament's winter session, on December 9, urging the Minister to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) for relaxation of eligibility criteria and allow students to sit for JEE Mains.

Before this demand, Chidambaram also wrote a letter to the union education minister in which he claimed that both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were held in June and July of 2022, were plagued by numerous technical problems, including computer systems that repeatedly crashed, screens that froze for a long time, questions that took too long to load, incomplete questions, etc. As a result, the scores and percentiles of numerous candidates significantly dropped.

In addition, some applicants were turned away from the JEE Main 2022 exam due to last-minute changes in testing locations. Many participants experienced anomalies in their response sheets and mistakes in the JEE Main 2022 results after the exam.