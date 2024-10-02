 Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
The victim's family alleges unnecessary tests and a lack of life-saving medication. Police have initiated an investigation into criminal medical negligence.

A disturbing case of medical negligence has surfaced in Kerala's Kozhikode district, where a 60-year-old man died due to the incompetence of a fake MBBS doctor at TMH Hospital in Kottakadavu. It was discovered that the fake doctor had not cleared the second-year MBBS exam even after 13 years of enrolling in the course.

According to a report by News Minute, the victim's family alleged that instead of administering life-saving medicines, the fake doctor insisted on unnecessary tests, including an ECG.

When the victim's son, who is also a practicing doctor, reviewed the medical records, he discovered that the accused had not provided any crucial medication for cardiac patients.

Further investigation revealed that he had initiated CPR, which is only performed when the heart has stopped beating entirely, not for bradycardia, a condition where the heart beats too slowly. The victim's family has filed a complaint of criminal medical negligence against the hospital and the accused.

As per the news report, the police have initiated a preliminary investigation.

In a similar incident, in 2020 a Delhi-based education consultant was found supplying fake MBBS certificates to over 100 doctors practicing in Hyderabad. Additionally, in February this year, four individuals, including three doctors and a technician, were arrested in Delhi for performing surgeries without the required medical degrees.

