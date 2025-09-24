Karnataka: Physical Education Teacher Booked For Cheating, Sexual Exploitation On Pretext Of Marriage | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: A physical education teacher has been booked after a woman accused him of cheating and "sexual exploitation" on the pretext of marriage and criminal intimidation.

In her complaint to police on Tuesday, the victim stated that she is a divorcee.

She came into contact with the accused, Abay Mathew, to whom she confided about her family problems.

The accused assured her of help and arranged a rented house in the city, where they began living together.

The complainant alleged that the accused had promised to marry her and, on that assurance, engaged in sexual relations with her. They continued to live together as husband and wife.

However, on September 20, 2025, when the victim asked Mathew to marry her, the accused allegedly abused her and threatened that he would eliminate her if she raised the issue again.

The complaint further alleged that the accused took away her mobile phone and his belongings, left the house, and never returned, thereby deceiving her without fulfilling the promise of marriage.

The victim has also charged that Mathew had hundreds of obscene videos. Presently, the accused is on the run.

A police officer said the accused, a native of Kerala, worked as a cricket coach in a school at Gottigere.

"We have not yet arrested him and are currently trying to trace him. We cannot confirm how many videos are in his mobile, but the victim alleges there are hundreds. She is a divorcee with a daughter and had met the accused three to four years ago, as he was working at the same school where her daughter studies," the officer said.

According to her, they have been living together for the past two years, the officer added.

Meanwhile, police said Mathew, in a video message, had stated that he had come to his native place to meet his parents because of some issues related to his father's land, which the victim also knows.

"I don't know why she is making such accusations. I will live with her. My intentions were to marry her and live with her. I had no intention of cheating her and leave. I will soon come and answer in relation to this case," he said.

