West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025 Closes Today At wcr.indianrailways.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Now For 2865 Posts

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025: The apprentice registration period for West Central Railway will end on September 29, 2025. The direct link to apply for the positions can be found on RRC WCR's official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. This hiring campaign will fill 2865 positions inside the company.

West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Must have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Must have passed the 10th class examination or equivalent (under the 10+2 system) with at least 50% marks overall from a recognised board.

No rounding off of marks will be considered.

Age Limit (as of August 20, 2025):

Minimum age: 15 years

Maximum age: 24 years

West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025: Application fees

Application Fee for General Candidates: ₹141/-

Application Fee for SC/ST, PwBD, and Women Candidates: ₹41/-

Mode of Payment: Online only

West Central Railway Apprentice Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the positions by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to RRC WCR's official website at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the recruitment link.

Step 3: Candidates must click on the West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link on the new page that appears.

Step 4: The web address will be shown.

Step 5: To register online, click the link.

Step 6: After completing the registration process, complete the application.

Step 7: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 8: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 9: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

For more information, eligibile and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website.