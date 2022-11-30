Karnataka: Condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes found inside school students’ bags

Representative Photo | PTI

Bengaluru: In a surprise check at a school in Bengaluru, condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes and lighters were found inside the bags of the students of classes 8 and 9th.

The students’ bags were checked as authorities had received complaints about students bringing mobile phones to classes.

However, the check ended up finding condoms, contraceptive pills, lighters, cigarettes, whiteners, and excess cash in bags of students in classes 8, 9 and 10.

Following the incident, the parents of the students were informed by the school administration and instructed to be careful about this.