HomeEducationKarnataka: Condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes found inside school students’ bags

Karnataka: Condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes found inside school students’ bags

The bags were checked as authorities had received complaints about students bringing mobile phones to classes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | PTI
Bengaluru: In a surprise check at a school in Bengaluru, condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes and lighters were found inside the bags of the students of classes 8 and 9th.

The students’ bags were checked as authorities had received complaints about students bringing mobile phones to classes.

