e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to minors

'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to minors

This order comes as a result of finding condoms in a school student's bag.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

Karnataka: On Wednesday, the Drugs Control Department (DCD) of Karnataka issued an order prohibiting all pharmacists and medical stores from selling condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to individuals below the age of 18.

Bhagoji T Khanapure, Drugs Controller of Karnataka was quoted in a Bangalore Mirror report as saying, “It (condom) is not for teens or school kids. Hence, the circular strictly says that it should not be sold for underage teens."

Read Also
'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Insta page over viral post
article-image

The official also noted that the measures of birth control are important in certain vital cases and said, "Technically, the government is promoting condoms to prevent sexually-transmitting diseases and also for population control." On Wednesday, India overtook China as the world’s most-populous nation.

In November last year, during a surprise inspection at a school in Bengaluru, officials found condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes, and lighters inside the school bags of students. This case led to concerns about the health, addiction, and future of the kids. The Drug Control Department received many petitions for necessary action in the matter, and it followed the above order regarding the ban on the sale of condoms and other stated medicines to minors.

Read Also
'Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t': Blinkit sets Twitter trend with viral tweet, netizens...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Ahead of arrival in city, PM inaugurates various development projects in...

Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Ahead of arrival in city, PM inaugurates various development projects in...

'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and...

'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and...

Delhi SHOCKER! DCW chief Swati Maliwal out on security check molested, dragged by car for 10-15...

Delhi SHOCKER! DCW chief Swati Maliwal out on security check molested, dragged by car for 10-15...

Palki Sharma New Show: All you need to know about the upcoming show of the former WION journalist

Palki Sharma New Show: All you need to know about the upcoming show of the former WION journalist

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC...

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC...