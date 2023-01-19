'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to minors

Representative image |

Karnataka: On Wednesday, the Drugs Control Department (DCD) of Karnataka issued an order prohibiting all pharmacists and medical stores from selling condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to individuals below the age of 18.

Bhagoji T Khanapure, Drugs Controller of Karnataka was quoted in a Bangalore Mirror report as saying, “It (condom) is not for teens or school kids. Hence, the circular strictly says that it should not be sold for underage teens."

The official also noted that the measures of birth control are important in certain vital cases and said, "Technically, the government is promoting condoms to prevent sexually-transmitting diseases and also for population control." On Wednesday, India overtook China as the world’s most-populous nation.

In November last year, during a surprise inspection at a school in Bengaluru, officials found condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes, and lighters inside the school bags of students. This case led to concerns about the health, addiction, and future of the kids. The Drug Control Department received many petitions for necessary action in the matter, and it followed the above order regarding the ban on the sale of condoms and other stated medicines to minors.

