JNU Issues Proctorial Notice To Students' Union Leader Over Library Protest; JNUSU Calls Enquiry 'Unjust'

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued a proctorial notice summoning students' union president Nitish Kumar and some others for a hearing over alleged vandalism during protests against the installation of biometric access gates at the central library last month.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has termed it an "unjust enquiry" and gave a call for protest on Tuesday.

There was no immediate response from the varsity over the matter.

The Notice

"You are alleged to be involved in a protest in front of the main gate of Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library, disrupting administrative/official work, and threatening and intimidating the library staff on August 20, 2025," the proctor's office said in its notice to Kumar.

It further alleged that on August 22, he was involved in "breaking the main glass door at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library, and manhandling and intimidating the library staff." The notice directed him to appear before the Proctorial Committee at 2.30 pm on September 18 and explain his position.

"Upon failing to present yourself on the date and time appointed for the hearing, it shall be presumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and that you agree with the complaint," it added.

The Complaint

Acting librarian Manorama Tripathi, in her complaint to the Chief Proctor on August 22, said, "The Central Library is in the process of installing authentication-based access gates at its main entrance, following all administrative and financial procedures and with due approval of the competent authority. Unfortunately, the work has been obstructed by a group of students led by a student leader, Nitish Kumar, who not only disrupted the installation work but also threatened to damage the access gates."

The university's security department, in its report, noted that at around 11.20 am on August 22, "Nitish Kumar and Manikant Patel broke the glass of the gate and entered inside. Due to the broken glass, Nitish and Manikant Patel got their legs cut. The students came inside and started shouting slogans. One student, Shubham, opened the inner gate by forcefully pushing it." The report further named Kumar, Patel, Manisha Kumari, Munteha Fatima and Mehboob Ilahi as the main protestors.

The row stems from alleged casteist slurs scribbled on a desk in the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

Calling it a "despicable show of casteism," the JNUSU had last month submitted a complaint to the chief librarian, demanding a probe and strictest punishment for those responsible.

The JNU administration later barred two former students from entering the campus for allegedly inscribing the slurs. It then decided to install a facial recognition system at the library's entry gate.

However, the JNUSU opposed the move, alleging that no consultation was held with students. It instead demanded an increase in seating capacity, special facilities for disabled students, and resignation of the acting librarian.

After clashes over installation of the security system, the administration constituted a committee to consult stakeholders and submit recommendations. Until then, the existing entry system will continue.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU has announced a protest outside the library on Tuesday against what it called "unjust proctorial enquiries against students".

