 West Bengal: Missing Schoolgirl's Mutilated Body Found In Sack In Birbhum, Teacher Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: Missing Schoolgirl's Mutilated Body Found In Sack In Birbhum, Teacher Arrested

West Bengal: Missing Schoolgirl's Mutilated Body Found In Sack In Birbhum, Teacher Arrested

The mutilated body of a schoolgirl, who was missing for nearly a month, was found in a sack in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A teacher at the school where the girl was studying has been arrested. After questioning him, police recovered the mutilated body of the victim in a sack from Kalidanga village, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Missing Schoolgirl's Mutilated Body Found In Sack In Birbhum, Teacher Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: The mutilated body of a schoolgirl, who was missing for nearly a month, was found in a sack in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

A teacher at the school where the girl was studying has been arrested. After questioning him, police recovered the mutilated body of the victim in a sack from Kalidanga village, he said.

An Official's Statement

"The girl was missing since the morning of August 22, after she went to school. She could not be found despite massive searches. Last night we spotted a sack in a secluded place in Kalidanga village. Inside the sack, we found the mutilated body of the minor," the police officer said.

FPJ Shorts
'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown
'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown
Indian-Origin Woman In UK Slams Anti-Immigration Protestors, 'You Did Not Migrate Legally When You Took Our Wealth, Don't Forget Your History'
Indian-Origin Woman In UK Slams Anti-Immigration Protestors, 'You Did Not Migrate Legally When You Took Our Wealth, Don't Forget Your History'
Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations Despite Court Orders
Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations Despite Court Orders
Asia Cup 2025: Did Team India Cancel Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Oman Match? Check Out Details
Asia Cup 2025: Did Team India Cancel Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Oman Match? Check Out Details

"The parents of the girl have lodged a complaint alleging that the teacher had been touching their daughter inappropriately several times. The accused has admitted to kidnapping and murdering the girl before dumping her body," the officer said.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Kolkata Police Officer Physically Assaulting Schoolgirls, Sparks Outrage
article-image

The minor had previously informed her mother about the teacher misbehaving with her, and after she went missing, the minor's mother verbally informed the police about the entire matter.

"Suspecting his role, we arrested the teacher, and after questioning for a long time, he confessed to kidnapping and murdering the minor," he said.

Police were probing whether the victim was raped before she was murdered, the officer said, adding that the body parts were sent for clinical examination.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Download PDF Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Download PDF Here

OSSC CRE Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

OSSC CRE Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

West Bengal: Missing Schoolgirl's Mutilated Body Found In Sack In Birbhum, Teacher Arrested

West Bengal: Missing Schoolgirl's Mutilated Body Found In Sack In Birbhum, Teacher Arrested

From Flowers To Notebooks: Innovative Initiative Supports Education For Underprivileged Students In...

From Flowers To Notebooks: Innovative Initiative Supports Education For Underprivileged Students In...

Gujarat: Class 2 Student From Kutch Recites 200 Pi Digits In 24 Seconds, Dedicates Feat To PM Modi...

Gujarat: Class 2 Student From Kutch Recites 200 Pi Digits In 24 Seconds, Dedicates Feat To PM Modi...