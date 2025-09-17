 Gujarat: Class 2 Student From Kutch Recites 200 Pi Digits In 24 Seconds, Dedicates Feat To PM Modi (Video)
In just 70 days of intense training, Yugveer memorised 200 digits of the complex and infinite mathematical constant π -- all with his eyes closed. His incredible focus, speed, and composure left everyone speechless. His record-setting performance now places his name among the 'youngest and fastest minds' in the world.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Gujarat: Class 2 Student From Kutch Recites 200 Pi Digits In 24 Seconds, Dedicates Feat To PM Modi (Video)

Bhuj: A seven-year-old child prodigy in the deserts of Kutch has caught the imagination of people with his extraordinary skills - memorizing and reciting Pi digits in just seconds. Yugveersinh Jaipalsinh Jadeja, a Class 2 pupil from Bhuj has created a 'world record' by reciting 200 digits of Pi (π) in just 24 seconds, recognised by the World Records India.

The young genius has dedicated this extraordinary feat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Notably, Yugveer’s parents, Komalba and Jaipalsinh Jadeja, played a key role in nurturing his talent as they supported their son at every step and constantly encouraged him to set new milestones.

Speaking about his journey, his father said, “It seemed impossible at first, but Yugveer’s hard work and yoga practice made it happen. He is extremely curious and eager to learn. Every night before bed, he chants the Gayatri Mantra and Hanuman Chalisa.”

Interestingly, yoga played a crucial role in Yugveer’s preparation. He practised yoga for 15-20 days, enhancing his mental focus and breathing control, which helped him manage the time constraint -- reciting 200 digits in under 24 seconds. His achievement has turned him into a symbol of Kutch’s emerging talent and the intellectual potential of India’s next generation.

“I study in Air Force School, Class 2,” Yugveer said.

“My teacher, Yogesh Sir, gave me the idea to attempt this. Time was a big challenge -- I had to say 200 digits very fast. So, I trained in yoga, practised daily, and finally succeeded. I want to get into Guinness Book of World Records next. One day, I want to become an AI engineer, clear JEE and UPSC. This record is my gift to PM Modi on his birthday.”

The value of π (approximately 3.14159) is an irrational number, used extensively in mathematics, physics, and engineering. Memorising its digits is a popular mental challenge worldwide -- but few achieve it with the speed and precision, as shown by Yugveer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

