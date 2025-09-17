 From Borrowed Tools To Self-Reliance: SVANidhi Yojana Beneficiary Thanks PM Modi On 75th Birthday - VIDEO
From Borrowed Tools To Self-Reliance: SVANidhi Yojana Beneficiary Thanks PM Modi On 75th Birthday - VIDEO

From Borrowed Tools To Self-Reliance: SVANidhi Yojana Beneficiary Thanks PM Modi On 75th Birthday - VIDEO

The scheme enables vendors to avail a loan of ₹10,000 in the first year, followed by ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹50,000 in the third, based on timely repayments. Recently, additional benefits of ₹5,000 have been included, increasing the initial disbursement to ₹15,000.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Many people are receiving the benefits of PM SVANidhi Yojana

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, beneficiaries of various central welfare schemes across India are expressing their gratitude. Among them is Mohammad Wasim Khan, an electrical technician and motor rewinding expert from Khandwa, who credits the PM SVANidhi Yojana for transforming his life and reviving his family’s legacy business.

"I inherited my father’s workshop, but we lacked the necessary tools to work efficiently. I had to borrow equipment from others, which delayed my projects and affected my income," said Khan, who now operates a fully equipped shop in Khandwa city.

“When I learnt about the PM SVANidhi scheme through the Khandwa Municipal Corporation, I applied and received a loan of Rs 10,000. With that, I bought essential tools and restarted my business. Now I’m handling more clients and earning well. My family is secure again. I truly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity,” he added.

Launched in June 2020 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme aims to provide collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors and small traders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme enables vendors to avail a loan of ₹10,000 in the first year, followed by ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹50,000 in the third, based on timely repayments. Recently, additional benefits of ₹5,000 have been included, increasing the initial disbursement to ₹15,000.

Speaking about the scheme’s local impact, Mohammad Saeed Shah, City Mission Manager of Khandwa Municipal Corporation, said: “This scheme is nothing short of a blessing for street vendors. In Khandwa, many beneficiaries like Wasim Khan have successfully restarted and expanded their businesses. We are now offering ₹15,000 in the first year and ₹25,000 in the second, and I urge more vendors to come forward and avail these benefits.”

On PM Modi’s birthday, beneficiaries like Wasim Khan say they are not just celebrating a leader but also the life-changing opportunities that his government’s schemes have brought into their lives. For many small traders across India, PM SVANidhi is not just financial support, it is dignity restored.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

From Borrowed Tools To Self-Reliance: SVANidhi Yojana Beneficiary Thanks PM Modi On 75th Birthday -...

Gorakhpur NEET Aspirant Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh ADG Reviews Crime Scene, Assures Family Of Strict...

PM Modi's 75th Birthday: World's Largest Blood Donation Camp Inaugurated At Narendra Modi Stadium In...

On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Lakhpati Didis Extend Greetings, Thank Him For Empowerment

'This New India Doesn't Fear Any Nuclear Threats': PM Modi After Jaish Admits To Losses During...