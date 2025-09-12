'..Sapne Mein Aayi Maa': Bihar Congress Insults PM Modi, His Mother By Making AI-Generated Video On 'Vote Chori'; BJP Calls It 'Shameful'

PM Modi with his mother | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Bihar Congress on Thursday sparked a political controversy by sharing an artificial intelligence (AI) video X featuring characters looking similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her mother, Heeraben Modi. The video was marked as "AI GENERATED". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress over the video.

Notably, the Bihar Congress did not take any names in the video. However, characters resemble PM Modi and his mother. The Bihar Congress shared the video with the Hindi caption, "Sahab ke sapne mein aayi Maa, dekhiye rochak samvad (Ma Appears in Sahab’s Dreams. Watch the Interesting Dialogue.)"

In the video, the character, looking similar to that of PM Modi, is shown going to bed at night saying, "I’m done with today’s ‘vote chori’, let’s get a good night’s sleep now." Meanwhile, other character resembling the Prime Minister's mother came in his dreams and scolds him for using her name to get votes.

In the AI-generated clip shared by the Bihar Congress, the woman also talked about the video of the incident where PM Modi's mother was seen in a queue for exchanging old currency notes after demonetisation. In the end, the woman again scolds the sleeping man, saying, “How far are you willing to fall in politics?" He then wakes up with a start.

BJP's Reaction:

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called it "shameful". "Far from having remorse. For abusing PM’s Mother. Congress not only justified. Defended the accused with lies. Tariq Anwar too defended. And now Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video," Poonawala said in an X post.

"This party has become GAALIWADI instead of Gandhiwadi. Mahila aur Maatru shakti ka apman is Congress ki pehchaan. Shameful. Abuse Bihar as Bidi and abuse a person no long with us," (sic)he added.

BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, also lashed out at the Congress. "Congress under Rahul Gandhi continues its insult of Honorable PM @narendramodi ji's mother. People of Bihar will give a befitting response to RJD & Congress that mock mothers and sisters of Bihar!" Bhandari said in his X post.

Last month, "abusive” slogans were allegedly raised in Bihar’s Darbhanga during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ targeting PM Modi. According to reports, the alleged slogans were shouted from the stage by Congress leaders. The video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing a group of people shouting abusive words against the Prime Minister and his mother.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister slammed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over "abusive" remarks on his mother. He had said that it was not just an insult to his mother, but to every woman of the nation.

The controversy erupted months ahead of assembly election in Bihar. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.