 Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Till his last breath, Lapang remained a member of the National People’s Party (NPP), having quit the Congress.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:21 AM IST
article-image
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang |

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister D.D. Lapang passed away on Friday evening at Bethany Hospital, Shillong, due to age-related ailments. He was 91.

Born on April 10, 1933, to Donwa War, Lapang began his humble journey as a road labourer before rising to become a Sub-Inspector of Schools. In 1958, he married Amethyst Lynda Jomes Blah.

Lapang entered politics in 1972, winning the Nongpoh seat as an Independent candidate. Over the decades, he emerged as one of Meghalaya’s most prominent Congress leaders, serving four terms as Chief Minister between 1992 and 2010. His leadership saw repeated returns to power, though often challenged by political instability and coalition dissidence.

Read Also
Meghalaya Faces 67,500 Job Deficit In Govt Sector, CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Career Counselling...
article-image

Till his last breath, Lapang remained a member of the National People’s Party (NPP), having quit the Congress.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order
Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify
Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And...

Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On...

UP News: Over 1 Lakh Citizens Share Suggestions For ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar...

UP News: Over 1 Lakh Citizens Share Suggestions For ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar...

Bihar Congress Orders Probe Into AI-Generated Video Mocking PM Modi & His Late Mother

Bihar Congress Orders Probe Into AI-Generated Video Mocking PM Modi & His Late Mother