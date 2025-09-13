 Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to immediately start direct recruitment for vacant posts of drivers and conductors. The court also suggested that compassionate appointments must be considered annually, strictly in accordance with existing rules.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Allahabad High Court orders UPSRTC to fill driver and conductor posts through direct recruitment | File Photo

Petitioners Challenge Compassionate Hiring

The order was passed by Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery while hearing a petition filed by Nidhi Sharma of Aligarh and others. The petitioners demanded compassionate jobs and cancellation of government orders related to 1,165 such appointments.

They argued that filling posts only through compassionate grounds amounts to 100 percent reservation, violating constitutional provisions, and is blocking regular recruitments.

Court Upholds Rejection, Raises Concern

In Sharma’s case, her application was rejected as it was filed five years after her father’s death in 2006. The court upheld this rejection, stating she did not meet the required conditions.

While dismissing the petitioners’ claims, the court expressed concern over the absence of regular recruitments in UPSRTC for several years. It instructed that if posts remain vacant, the corporation must initiate a direct hiring process without delay.

