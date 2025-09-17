Rajasthan Shocker: Married Woman Burnt Alive By In-Laws Over Infertility In Deeg

Sarla Devi | Instagram/@visit_in_jaipur

Deeg: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Deeg, where a 42-year-old married woman was reportedly burnt alive on a pile of cow dung cakes by her in-laws near her house on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased's family has accused her husband and in-laws of murder.

The victim has been identified as Sarla Devi, who had been married since 2005. Sarla was found dead under suspicious circumstances. In an alleged attempt to conceal the murder and make it appear accidental, her in-laws reportedly tried to burn her body in a household fire and told villagers that she had died in a domestic accident.

However, police received information before the cremation could be carried out and reached the scene in time.

Sarla’s brother, Vikrant, alleged in an FIR that his sister had faced years of harassment for being childless. He named Sarla’s husband Ashok, father-in-law Sukhbir Singh, mother-in-law Rajwati, brothers-in-law Trilok and Raju, and sisters-in-law Pooja and Poonam as accused.

Policemen Assaulted

According to Bhaskar English, the incident occurred around 12 PM in Kakda village. Sarla was set on fire in a pit filled with cow dung cakes near her home. Afterwards, her in-laws and some villagers attempted to take her half-burnt body to the cremation ground to dispose of it completely.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving a tip-off and intervened, stopping the cremation. This led to a confrontation in which enraged villagers reportedly assaulted the police personnel. During the scuffle, the uniforms of some officers were also torn.

The police took possession of the half-burnt body and placed it in the mortuary of Deeg Hospital. A post-mortem was conducted by a medical board.

Following the incident, husband Ashok and in-laws fled the village. Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the alleged murder and are currently searching for the absconding accused. Police have deployed additional force in the village.