 MoE Extends Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Applications To September 30; Check Details Here
The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for NMMSS 2025–26 scholarship applications to September 30, 2025. Eligible Class 9 students can apply via NSP, with verification deadlines set for October 15 and 31.

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has extended the deadline for selected meritorious students to submit applications to the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2025–26.

MoE have extended the deadline to September 30, 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply by visiting scholarships.gov.in/studentFAQs.

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: Scholarship benefit

One lakh new scholarships awarded annually for Class 9 students who pass the qualifying exam conducted by State/UT administrations.

Renewable scholarships for Classes 10, 11, and 12 based on the student's academic performance.

Continued financial support throughout secondary and higher secondary education, easing the burden on families.

Encourages consistent academic achievement, motivating students to perform better each year.

Nationwide coverage, benefiting students across all States and Union Territories.

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: Eligibility criteria

Scholarship amount: Rs 12,000 per year per student.

Eligible institutions: Only for students enrolled in state government, government-aided, and local body schools.

Academic requirement: Minimum 55% marks in Class 7 exam (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

Parental income limit: Annual family income should not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh.

Disbursement method: Scholarship is directly transferred to students’ bank accounts through PFMS (Public Financial Management System) under DBT protocol.

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: Verification Levels on NSP Portal

Level 1 (L1): Verification done by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO).

Level 2 (L2): Verification carried out by the District Nodal Officer (DNO).

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: Deadlines for verification

L1 (INO Level): October 15, 2025

L2 (DNO Level): October 31, 2025

