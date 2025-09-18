UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule Out At upsc.gov.in; Exams From November 16 To 23

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule: The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 schedule has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission. On UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who plan to sit for the Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2025 can view the schedule.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule: Important details

Exam Dates: November 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2025

Shifts:

- First shift: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

- Second shift: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Starting Papers: General English and General Knowledge

Ending Papers: Agriculture and Forestry Paper I & II

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule: Exam schedule

November 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Forenoon: General English

Afternoon: General Knowledge

November 18, 2025 (Tuesday)

Forenoon: Mathematics Paper–I / Statistics Paper–I

Afternoon: Mathematics Paper–II / Statistics Paper–II

November 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Forenoon: Civil Engineering Paper–I / Chemical Engineering Paper–I / Mechanical Engineering Paper–I / Zoology Paper–I

Afternoon: Civil Engineering Paper–II / Chemical Engineering Paper–II / Mechanical Engineering Paper–II / Zoology Paper–II

November 20, 2025 (Thursday)

Forenoon: Agricultural Engineering Paper–I / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper–I / Physics Paper–I

Afternoon: Agricultural Engineering Paper–II / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper–II / Physics Paper–II

November 21, 2025 (Friday)

Forenoon: Chemistry Paper–I / Botany Paper–I

Afternoon: Chemistry Paper–II / Botany Paper–II

November 22, 2025 (Saturday)

Forenoon: Geology Paper–I

Afternoon: Geology Paper–II

November 23, 2025 (Sunday)

Forenoon: Agriculture Paper–I / Forestry Paper–I

Afternoon: Agriculture Paper–II / Forestry Paper–II

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule: Steps to download

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the exam schedule:

Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 schedule link.

Step 3: Candidates must verify the dates in a new PDF file that opens.

Step 4: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Schedule: Exam pattern

The written exam will consist of six papers in accordance with the UPSC IFS Main exam pattern. Both the general English and general knowledge papers will be worth 300 points apiece. Two subjects chosen from the list of optional subjects will make up Papers 3, 4, 5, and 6, each of which is worth 200 marks. Each paper will take three hours to complete.

Interested applicants should visit UPSC's official website for additional information.