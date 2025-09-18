DUSU Elections 2025: How Modern Voting Tools Are Reshaping Campus Democracy

DUSU Elections 2025 | PTI

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2025 are underway, and stringent security and monitoring arrangements have been put in place. More than 2.75 lakh students are eligible to vote with ABVP, NSUI and SFI-AISA alliance fighting in close contention to win the presidential posts. Vote counting will be done on September 19.

VIDEO | DUSU polls: Kunal Choudhary, ABVP, Secretary candidate says, "Our main issue is Wi-Fi, which many girls colleges lack. The Internet is not working, and in case of any problem, it becomes hard to contact...We have also raised the demand for a gynaecologist for Delhi…

DUSU Elections 2025: How is voting modernising student elections?

This modernisation endeavour includes the adoption of EVMs in central panel voting and paper ballots in college-level polls, a compromise between technology and tradition. All these measures- increased security, surveillance and norms of clear campaigning are an indication of a coordinated effort on the part of the officials to make sure that the electoral process is transparent, safe and free of misconduct.

VIDEO | Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday morning amid tight security, with more than 600 police personnel deployed to ensure that the polling goes on smoothly. Visuals from outside Ram Lal College, South Campus.

DUSU Elections 2025: Safety and Surveillance Measures

In the name of maintaining order and fairness, there has been an implementation of more intensive surveillance in the form of 60 new CCTV cameras around North Campus, as well as 160 body-worn cameras to oversee polling booths and impose discipline.

VIDEO | Heavy security deployed for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled to take place today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/kKaola2TMQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

The unapproved cars and possible mischief are being kept in check with the help of AI-enabled CCTV, automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology, and special police patrols. In the meantime, DU has adopted strict policies that prohibit defiance of government property, strictly govern campaign posters and place restrictions on expenses on campaigns.

DUSU Elections 2025: Students' review

As per PTI, Shikhar Suri, a Ram Lal College students, says, “Votes here are sometimes distributed on the basis of greed and sometimes on the basis of actual work. I want to see further developments. Like in our college fest couldn’t happen for 3-4 years...But it happened last year… So, I don't know who could possibly come to power. I just ask for better RLA, better South Campus, better Delhi University.”

VIDEO | Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday morning under tight security, with over 600 police personnel deployed to ensure smooth polling. Visuals from outside Ram Lal College, South Campus.

Shikhar Suri, a Ram Lal College…



Shikhar Suri, a Ram Lal College… pic.twitter.com/5orphOu0gH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

DUSU Elections 2025: Who can vote this year?

Voting eligibility has been well stipulated in the DUSU Election 2025. First-year students are allowed to vote by carrying one valid fee receipt with one government-issued identification like Voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving License, in case they do not have a college ID.

VIDEO | DUSU Polls: Aryan Mann, ABVP Presidential Candidate says, "I am a student of Library Science and contesting as the President candidate from Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). I am confident that ABVP will win this election by 4–0 because we work consistently on the…

Students in their second and third years will have to bring along a valid college identity card to vote. Moreover, only students admitted to DU colleges or departments before September 9, 2025, at 5 pm, can vote.