 JNU Announces Timeline For Students’ Union Elections 2025-26; Detailed Guidelines Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJNU Announces Timeline For Students’ Union Elections 2025-26; Detailed Guidelines Soon

JNU Announces Timeline For Students’ Union Elections 2025-26; Detailed Guidelines Soon

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections will be held within six to eight weeks of the PhD session commencement on September 12. Internal Committee (IC) elections will also be conducted alongside the union polls. Detailed guidelines from the Dean of Students’ office will be released soon.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Students’ Union Elections in JNU to Be Held 6–8 Weeks After PhD Session | File Image

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held between six and eight weeks after the start of the PhD academic session, which started on September 12.

"This is to bring to the kind notice of all concerned that JNU Student Union Election 2025-2026 will be held between 6 to 8 weeks from the date of commencement of the academic session for Ph.D. students, i.e., 12th September, 2025," reads the notification.

Along with the JNUSU elections, this year the university will also hold Internal Committee (IC) elections with a view to further consolidating student representation on both central and departmental levels. Soon, detailed guidelines from the Dean of Students' office will be released.

JNU official Notification

JNU official Notification |

Read Also
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of...
article-image

The circular clarified that the elections must adhere to existing laws and guidelines, and are subject to the outcome of an ongoing case (CMA 10899 of 2025 in WP(C) No. 6265 of 2024) in the Delhi High Court.

FPJ Shorts
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Handover Delayed Flats In Malad Project, Awards Compensation
Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Handover Delayed Flats In Malad Project, Awards Compensation
NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams
NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

Last year’s JNUSU elections saw the Left alliance dominate by winning three of the top four posts, while the ABVP marked its return after a decade with a victory in the joint secretary seat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria