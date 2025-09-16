JNU Announces Timeline For Students’ Union Elections 2025-26; Detailed Guidelines Soon

Students’ Union Elections in JNU to Be Held 6–8 Weeks After PhD Session | File Image

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held between six and eight weeks after the start of the PhD academic session, which started on September 12.

"This is to bring to the kind notice of all concerned that JNU Student Union Election 2025-2026 will be held between 6 to 8 weeks from the date of commencement of the academic session for Ph.D. students, i.e., 12th September, 2025," reads the notification.

Along with the JNUSU elections, this year the university will also hold Internal Committee (IC) elections with a view to further consolidating student representation on both central and departmental levels. Soon, detailed guidelines from the Dean of Students' office will be released.

The circular clarified that the elections must adhere to existing laws and guidelines, and are subject to the outcome of an ongoing case (CMA 10899 of 2025 in WP(C) No. 6265 of 2024) in the Delhi High Court.

Last year’s JNUSU elections saw the Left alliance dominate by winning three of the top four posts, while the ABVP marked its return after a decade with a victory in the joint secretary seat.