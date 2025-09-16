Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Clashes Erupt Between NSUI & ABVP At Kirori Mal College On Final Day Of Campaigning | IANS

New Delhi: Student groups NSUI and ABVP clashed at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

About The Incident

The incident occurred shortly before Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who was visiting the campus to campaign for NSUI candidates, was scheduled to arrive.

In a statement, NSUI alleged that the members of the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, attacked its Purvanchal student supporters in a bid to disrupt the programme.

Delhi: Chaos erupted outside Kirori Mal College, North Campus during DUSU election campaign. Clashes broke out between NSUI and ABVP students. Police intervened, while students shouted slogans against the police pic.twitter.com/q5aOIKpyRw — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2025

There was no immediate response from the ABVP regarding the allegations.

"This clearly exposes ABVP's deep-rooted hatred towards Purvanchal students and their frustration with the overwhelming support NSUI is receiving," the Congress-backed student outfit said.

Ajay Rai, on his way to the campus, released a video message assuring students of his solidarity.

"ABVP is rattled by the massive support NSUI is receiving. The violence at KMC is proof of their fear. I am coming to stand with you," he said.

The NSUI condemned the incident, calling it an act of "hooliganism," and asserted that students would respond to intimidation "through the power of their vote." Police were deployed on the campus following the clash.

DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18, with counting on the next day.

