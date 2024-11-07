JKBOSE Declares Class 12 Private Annual, Bi-annual 2024 Results

Representative Image | Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially declared the results for the Class 12 annual (private) and bi-annual exams today, November 7. The results are available on the JKBOSE official website – jkbose.nic.in.

The Class 12 private and bi-annual exams for Jammu and Kashmir were held between August 24 and September 13, 2024, with exams conducted on various dates including August 24, 27, 29, 30, and September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13. Students who are dissatisfied with their results will have the option to file grievances and request a revaluation of their answer sheets.

Steps to download JKBOSE Class 12 private annual, biannual exam results

- Visit the official JKBOSE website: jkbose.ac.in.

- Find the "Results" section in the main menu or under the "Examination" tab.

- Select either "Class 12 Private Annual" or "Class 12 Private Biannual" based on your exam type.

- Enter your roll number or other required details.

- Click on "Submit" or "View Result."

- Your result will appear on the screen; download or print it for reference.

- If the result is not available, check the website periodically for updates.

- Ensure accurate information is entered to avoid errors.

Results of revaluation

The results for candidates who apply for revaluation of their Class 12 private and bi-annual exams will be released at a later date. The revised results will be made available on the official JKBOSE website, where a dedicated link will be provided. The initially announced results will be considered final unless revaluation leads to any changes.