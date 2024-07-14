JKBOSE Class 11 Results OUT; Check Steps To View Your Scorecards

Result Page | Official Website

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the Class 11 results. Candidates who took the exam and would like to view their results can visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in. The candidates can also click here to directly check their results.

Students need to enter their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results. A candidate must score at least 33 marks in each subject to clear the exam.

This year, the overall pass percentage is noted to be 72. The passing percentage of male students for this year is 69. The girls have yet again surpassed the boys with a passing percentage of 75. Out of the 12,3,026 students who registered to appear for the JKBOSE class 11 exam, 8,83,96 have managed to clear it, while 3462 students failed, as revealed by the board.

The Chairman of JKBOSE, Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas, congratulated the class 11 students on their results. On his official X handle, he wrote, "Congratulations to the Class 11th students on your remarkable performance in the Annual Regular 2024 exams! Your dedication and hard work have led you to this success. Best wishes for your future endeavors. Keep shining."

Congratulations to the Class 11th students on your remarkable performance in the Annual Regular 2024 exams! Your dedication and hard work have led you to this success. Best wishes for your future endeavors. Keep shining. https://t.co/KLZwKQIkzR@manojsinha_ — Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas (@ParikshatManhas) July 14, 2024

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. It is advised that candidates immediately contact the appropriate officials with any questions they may have or if they see any inconsistencies in their results. The JKBOSE class 11 results from the previous year were released to the public on July 10. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.