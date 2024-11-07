JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2024 OUT; Know How To Check Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2024 | Official Website

The annual (private) and biannual results for the class 12 session were released on November 6, 2024, by the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

How to check?

By providing their login information, including their registration and roll numbers, students who took any of these tests can access their marks and check their scores on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

-Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the JKBOSE 12th private, biannual result 2024.

-Enter the roll number and registration.

-The screen will display the JKBOSE 12th result 2024 bi-annual/private.

-Go to the mark sheet and download it.

-Preserve it for records in the future.

Candidates are recommended to print the results and retain the actual copy for future use. Candidates are recommended to immediately contact the proper officials if they have any questions or notice any anomalies in their results.

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024



Earlier this year, the board also declared results for Class 11. The overall pass percentage is noted to be 72. The passing percentage of male students for this year is 69. The girls have yet again surpassed the boys with a passing percentage of 75. Out of the 12,3,026 students who registered to appear for the JKBOSE class 11 exam, 8,83,96 have managed to clear it, while 3462 students failed, as revealed by the board.